Exclusive: Man Utd, Barça target agrees Roma terms, deal is close
24 May at 17:30Manchester United and Barcelona target Justin Kluivert has agreed to move to Roma, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The Holland striker is one of Europe’s most promising footballers and the giallorossi are close to securing the services of the 19-year-old who has refused to sign a contract extension with Ajax.
Kluivert has a principle of agreement with Roma and the giallorossi are now negotiating the player’s price-tag with Ajax. The Lancers want € 20 million whilst Roma would prefer not to spend more than € 15 million plus a high commission for the player’s agent Mino Raiola who has played a key role in helping Roma to secure the player’s services.
Earlier today former Inter and Holland star van der Meyde revealed that Kluivert would have snubbed Barça and Manchester United to join Roma. Well, the deal is now almost done, Roma have never been so close to signing this promising and talented striker.
