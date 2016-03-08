OFFICIAL: Atletico squad list for Juve clash, Koke in, Hernarndez out
19 February at 21:09Diego Simeone has released Atletico Madrid's squad list for the next Champions League clash against Juventus. “Juve have a solid club, that’s their strength. Atletico has been growing in the last 10 years. Ronaldo did a big choice with Juve, he accepted to enter a consolidated group. We don’t think about him. I focus on Morata, Diego Costa, Koke, Saul and the rest of my players”, El Cholo said during his pre-match press conference.
Atletico squad list below:
