Official: Boban leaves role at FIFA to join AC Milan

Fifa have today officially confirmed that their Deputy Secretary General, Zvonimir Boban has left his role with them, to take over as Milan’s new Chief Football Officer.



Boban has already begun working with Milan, and is preparing to meet with UEFA to come to an agreement over the clubs European and FFP future. He is also said to have given his seal of approval for the signing of Rade Kurnic from Empoli, which was finalised yesterday.



Speaking to FIFA.com Boban spoke of his time with the organisation and of his desire to help his former club.

“I will always be grateful to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the opportunity he gave me after his election in 2016. True to his manifesto pledge to ‘bring football back to FIFA and FIFA back to football’, he had the courage to entrust a former footballer with such a far reaching role within the organisation.

I feel really honoured and privileged to have worked on such important projects to take FIFA back to its rightful place, far away from past scandals and a tarnished image. Looking back, I feel a real sense of accomplishment about my contribution to these big changes over the last three years.

It is extremely difficult to leave FIFA, but I followed my heart and my passion when making this decision, as was the case when I accepted the challenge of joining FIFA.

The people at AC Milan are my family and the city of Milan and Italy are my home. I have a burning desire to help this glorious club, which means so much to me, to return where it belongs. Zurich now also has a special place in my heart after three wonderful years in Switzerland.”