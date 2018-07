Lafont è un calciatore della Fiorentina!

Lafont è un calciatore della Fiorentina! A breve su Violachannel le prime parole in maglia viola

Fiorentina have announced the signing of Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont. watch here ) and earlier today the Serie A giants confirmed the signing of the promising shot-stopper who had previously been linked with a move to Arsenal.The U-19 France International, however, was removed from the Gunners’ wish-list when Arsene Wenger left North London.Arsenal were no more interested in Lafont when Emery took over as the Spaniard opted to sign Bernd Leno instead.The Germany star joined the Gunners for a fee close to € 25 million last month (read the details).Fiorentina are believed to have paid a fee close to € 8.5 million to secure the services of the Frenchman.The player has signed a five-year deal with the Franchi hierarchy and is now set to join the U-19 France squad which is due to play the European Championship.