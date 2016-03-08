Official: Fiorentina confirm signing of former Arsenal target
02 July at 19:35Fiorentina have announced the signing of Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont.
The 19-year-old underwent his medical tests with Fiorentina this morning (watch here) and earlier today the Serie A giants confirmed the signing of the promising shot-stopper who had previously been linked with a move to Arsenal.
The U-19 France International, however, was removed from the Gunners’ wish-list when Arsene Wenger left North London.
Arsenal were no more interested in Lafont when Emery took over as the Spaniard opted to sign Bernd Leno instead.
Lafont è un calciatore della Fiorentina!— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) 2 luglio 2018
A breve su Violachannel le prime parole in maglia viola https://t.co/5jH62dnogr#NoiSiamoFirenze#WeAreFlorence#ForzaViola pic.twitter.com/c5ivKuvi7Z
The Germany star joined the Gunners for a fee close to € 25 million last month (read the details).
Fiorentina are believed to have paid a fee close to € 8.5 million to secure the services of the Frenchman.
The player has signed a five-year deal with the Franchi hierarchy and is now set to join the U-19 France squad which is due to play the European Championship.
READ MORE: ARSENAL CONFIRM SOKRATIS SIGNING
Go to comments