Oh dear: Milan fans target the wrong Niko Kalinic on Twitter
09 August at 12:50Milan fans have not covered themselves in glory here in their latest social media interactions.
So glad are they to be getting rid of Nikola Kalinic that they’ve bombarded the Croatian with good riddance messages on Twitter… only to pick on the wrong man!
Let’s go back to the beginning: Milan are in the process of offing Niko Kalinic, who joined from Fiorentina last summer for €25 million, but who turned out to be a disappointment, struggling for form and motivation and only netting six Serie A goals.
Considered one of the major disasters of the season - an achievement considering how badly things in that year - the Croatian international passed his medical with Atletico, but Diego Simeone has put things on hold, as he wants to ensure that the Colchoneros send Kevin Gameiro away first, and talks with Valencia have hit a snag.
This didn’t stop Milan fans picking on Nikola Kalinic online… only to realise that they were targeting a namesake, who also happens to be a top-level athlete, only playing basketball for Fenerbahce in Turkey!
Here was his miffed answer to all that is happening.
I am not a football player.— Nikola Kalinic (@nikola_kalina) August 8, 2018
I am football player, everybody add me! I have just made a transfer to Atletico Madrid!— Nikola Kalinic (@nikola_kalina) August 8, 2018
