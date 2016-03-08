Milan fans

So glad are they to be getting rid of Nikola Kalinic that they’ve bombarded the Croatian with good riddance messages on Twitter… only to pick on the wrong man!

Considered one of the major disasters of the season - an achievement considering how badly things in that year - the Croatian international passed his medical with Atletic o, but Diego Simeone has put things on hold, as he wants to ensure that the Colchoneros send Kevin Gameiro away first, and talks with Valencia have hit a snag.

This didn’t stop Milan fans picking on Nikola Kalinic online… only to realise that they were targeting a namesake, who also happens to be a top-level athlete, only playing basketball for Fenerbahce in Turkey!

I am not a football player. — Nikola Kalinic (@nikola_kalina) August 8, 2018

I am football player, everybody add me! I have just made a transfer to Atletico Madrid! — Nikola Kalinic (@nikola_kalina) August 8, 2018