The player is currently focused on the French national ahead of the upcoming World Cup, however, he was immediately notified about the interest of Arsenal.

Dembele joined Barcelona last summer after a great season with Borussia Dortmund, but almost immediately suffered a nasty injury, which kept him on the sidelines for months. Furthermore, with the arrival of Coutinho and the possible signing of Griezmann, Dembele could be forced to looks elsewhere for next season.

Therefore, a move to Arsenal shouldn't be ruled out, especially of Griezmann joins the Catalan club, as Dembele wants continuity in terms of playing time. Joining the Gunners would certainly allow him to get this, in order to continue his path towards the football elite.