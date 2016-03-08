Every sport Italian paper is talking about the mega-swap deal between Juventus and AC Milan. The Bianconeri and the Rossoneri have agreed to swap Leoardo Bonucci with Mattia Caldara with Gonzalo Higuain that has joined the San Siro hierarchy on an initial € 18 million loan deal.The Serie A giants can make Higuain’s loan move permanent at the end of the season for € 36 million.Meantime negotiations between top transfer clubs continue. Juventus still want to sign one top player this summer and remain interested in their ex midfielder Paul Pogba.The Frenchman, however, is reported to be tempted to join Barcelona as his relationship with José Mourinho is not good anymore.According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady could afford to sign Pogba in case Miralem Pjanic is sold. Barcelona, however, are leading the race to sign the France World Cup winner and have already made contact with his entourage to discuss a possible summer move to the Nou Camp.​Another midfielder targeted in Serie A is Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi who has also won the World Cup with France but is wanted by Rom and ArsenalIl Corriere dello Sport release a few transfer updates on the French midfield star who has reportedly made a fresh contract request to Roma. Even if the two parties were close to reaching an economic agreement with a salary in the region of € 2.5 million, the French midfielder has now requested € 3.5 million-a-year to join Roma.