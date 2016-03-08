Paper talk: Man Utd target agrees Juve move, Chelsea’s Higuain hope
10 June at 11:45Manchester United and Juventus are interested in signing Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo (read here the latest updates). The Old Lady is a long time admirer of the former Inter star and wants to sign him on loan with option to buy. Valencia, however, have slapped a € 40 million price-tag on the talented right-back and Juve are yet not open to match that fee.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Cancelo has already agreed to join Juventus. The player has given his green light to move to the Stadium although the two parties have yet not talked about economic details.
The player, however, is determined to remain in Serie A and is waiting for Valencia to reach an agreement with Juve.
The Old Lady is also willing to sell Gonzalo Higuain. The news broke by Calciomercato.com last month (read here) was confirmed by every Italian media and Tuttosport claims Chelsea could make a move to sign the Argentinean starting from next week.
Marina Granovskaia, in fact, will soon make return from Russia trying to close a deal for Maurizio Sarri. The former Napoli manager was sacked by the Serie A giants a few weeks ago and Aurelio De Laurentiis does not want to let him leave for free.
Sarri’s € 8 million release clause expired at the end of May but De Laurentiis still wants some money to offload the Italian tactician.
If Chelsea manage to hire Sarri, then his number one transfer request will be Gonzalo Higuain who registered the record of goals scored in Serie A in a single season in (2015/16 campaign) when he netted 36 goals with Sarri in charge of Napoli.
