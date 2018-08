AC Milan has gone through a positive transfer window this summer having signed both Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara despite having short of budget due to the Financial Fair Play.The Rossoneri dream of signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. Tuttosport confirmsThe loan offer of the Serie A giants, however, includes one player between Montolivo, Borini and Bonaventura but according to Tuttosport Lotito only wants to sell the player for a cash offer.SMS couldNew contacts will be made in the coming hours with Juventus that are also monitoring the situation of the 23-year-old.Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that AC Milan and Villareal were in talks for Castillejo yesterday. The Spaniard will join the San Siro hierarchy on loan with an € 18 million option to buy. As Calciomercato.com yesterday , Carlos Bacca will travel the opposite direction to re-join Villareal on a permanent deal. Meantime in Turin, Juventus are reported to have rejected a € 60 million bid by Real Madrid for their midfield star Miralem Pjanic . The player has a price-tag of - at least - 80 million and in case the former Roma star doesn't leave the Allianz Stadium this summer, Juve will offer him a new contract.