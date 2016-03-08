Paper talk: SMS could leave Lazio, AC Milan close in on star winger, Real's rejected bid
14 August at 13:00AC Milan has gone through a positive transfer window this summer having signed both Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara despite having short of budget due to the Financial Fair Play.
The Rossoneri dream of signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. Tuttosport confirms Leonardo and Maldini have offered € 40 million to sign the talented Serbian star on loan with an option to buy set to € 80 million.
The loan offer of the Serie A giants, however, includes one player between Montolivo, Borini and Bonaventura but according to Tuttosport Lotito only wants to sell the player for a cash offer.
SMS could leave Lazio on loan with an toption to buy provided that the final fee is in the region of € 100 million. New contacts will be made in the coming hours with Juventus that are also monitoring the situation of the 23-year-old.
Meantime AC Milan are close in on the signing of Samu Castillejo, a talented Villareal winger.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that AC Milan and Villareal were in talks for Castillejo yesterday. The Spaniard will join the San Siro hierarchy on loan with an € 18 million option to buy.
As Calciomercato.com yesterday, Carlos Bacca will travel the opposite direction to re-join Villareal on a permanent deal.
Meantime in Turin, Juventus are reported to have rejected a € 60 million bid by Real Madrid for their midfield star Miralem Pjanic. The player has a price-tag of - at least - 80 million and in case the former Roma star doesn't leave the Allianz Stadium this summer, Juve will offer him a new contract.
