According to the latest reports, Pastore could return to Serie A.

At 28-years-old (29 years old on 20th of June) and with a contract expiring in 2019, the midfielder is convinced on leaving Paris Saint-Germain, where he overall failed to progress in quality, although gaining loads of experience. After getting excluded from Argentina's World Cup squad, Pastore has realised that changing clubs is what he needs.

In January, in the last transfer window, Inter were ready to welcome him. Sabatini, at the time responsible for the market along with Ausilio, almost found an agreement, but PSG didn't want to let the Argentinian move on loan.

Six months later Sabatini is gone and Inter have changed their priorities, but another Italian club, Napoli, are ready to join the race. According to the English press , Carlo Ancelotti is ready to guarantee playing time for Pastore, who also has an offer from West Ham, although they're not his first choice.