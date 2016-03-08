Photo - Inter fans display banner: 'Calciopoli...here we go again?'

The decision to postpone five Serie A matches, including the big clash between Juventus and Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium, has been the topic of a lot of controversy and discussions. The CEO of the Nerazzurri Giuseppe Marotta has responded to the decision on several occasions and even the fans have expressed their discontent on social media.



Now even the Inter ultras group Curva Nord have given their take on the situation with a banner and a message on Facebook.



"Calciopoli...Here we go again? We hope not but if the sacrosanct convictions received in all levels of judgment and progressively transformed into judicial victimhood by those who control newspapers and TV are not immediately intervened, they could cost the whole national football scene a lot," the statement wrote.



"The ghosts of the past seem to reappear with arrogance if, in order to protect the merely economic interests of the "usual party", Inter has apparently found itself unprepared again. As said by our coach these days should have defined our expectations and redesigned our goals but in front of those who still have the means to dictate their law outside the field, it seems at least unlikely to think of sports results.



"Our hope is that our club will be able to make itself heard in the appropriate locations to ensure at least a fair development of a league that we would still like to believe is regular. Go Inter, never step back!!" it concluded.



