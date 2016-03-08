Pirlo believes there are five clubs better than Liverpool in UCL
14 September at 12:25Andrea Pirlo has released a long and interesting interview with Tuttosport discussing about the upcoming Champions League season as well as Pogba’s possible Juventus return and Dybala struggles with game time at Juventus.
“Juventus are the favourites to win the Champions League together with Real Madrid”, Pirlo said.
“You need three things to win the competition: a strong team, a good physical shape between March and April and a bit of luck. After Juventus and Real Madrid, I think there are Manchester City, Psg and Barcelona.”
No space for Liverpool then despite Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the Champions League final last season. The Reds strengthen their squad with the signing of Roma’s Alisson last summer but according to the former Italian star their level is not as good as the other top five European clubs.
Liverpool will face Red Star, Psg and Napoli in their group stage that is regarded as one of the toughest of this edition of the Champions League.
Go to comments