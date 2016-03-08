Players Man Utd and Juventus will be watching closely at Old Trafford tomorrow
22 October at 22:20The UEFA Champions League group stage clash involving Juventus and Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow promises to be a special one. Not because its Cristiano Ronaldo's 'homecoming' or because its the clash of two juggernauts.
Its also because both clubs have players who are being linked with the other club over the past few months. Paul Pogba, remarkably, has heavily been linked with a move back to Juventus.
Anthony Martial too has been linked with a move away from United and with a move to Turin, with the Frenchman having scored thrice in the last two games for the Red Devils.
Similarly, United have been linked with Joao Cancelo before the Portuguese switched to Juventus from Valencia this past summer. With United likely to buy a full-back, Cancelo could be watched closely by the Red Devils.
Alex Sandro was linked with a move to United heavily, along with being linked with Paris Saint-Germain. A move never transpired, but links are still hovering around.
View our gallery to find out players who will be watched closely by Juve and Man United at Old Trafford tomorrow
Go to comments