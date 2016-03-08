Pogba's brother: 'Everyone knows Paul wants to leave Man United...'
18 February at 20:00The best couple of days have been very hot in the Manchester United environment, especially in relation to the situation of Paul Pogba at the club. The Frenchman has been struggling with injuries this season so far and has not had the expected contribution at the Old Trafford. Moreover, his agent Mino Raiola has spoken a lot to the media regarding his situation.
The super-agent openly declared Juventus' interest in their former star several days ago and this was confirmed by our correspondent Fabrizio Romano exclusively. However, the complex situation did not end there, as Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also entered into the feud with several stingy words at his press conference.
In his regular fashion, Mino Raiola took the time to respond to Solskjaer's words with an Instagram post, blasting Solskjaer for his words and claiming that Pogba is 'not a prisoner'.
And to make it even more complex, Pogba's brother, Mathias, also spoke to the media. In an interview with Chiringuito TV he said these words: "Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave United. He wants to play in the Champions League and win titles. We all know it can't happen at United."
