Psg to replace Neymar with Insigne?

26 October at 13:30
According to The Guardian, Psg think of replacing Neymar with Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne. The Italian netted the opener in Napoli’s 2-2 draw against the Ligue 1 giants on Wednesday and has emerged as a possible replacement for the Brazilian ace who is being linked with joining Real Madrid or returning to Barcelona at the end of the season.

The president of the Catalans, however, revealed earlier this week that reports linking the Brazilian with a return to the Nou Camp are fake.

Regardless Psg’s interest, however, Insigne is proving to be one of the best strikers in Italy and Europe at the moment.

The Italy international has been in terrific form for Napoli so far this season with seven goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

Insigne’s Napoli contract expires in 2022 and the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed that his price-tag is above € 200 million.
 

