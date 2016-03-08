Rafinha has sent Inter another very strong message, the

The Spanish-Brazilian star joined on a loan deal last season with option to buy, and quickly established himself as one of the leading lights of the midfield as the Nerazzurri nabbed fourth place against all the odds to earn a return to the Champions League.

But the 24-year-old came with a €35 million buyout clause which Inter didn’t meet, presumably for Financial Fair Play reasons. He has since been linked with a move to the Premier League, as well as Lazio.





“I’d tell you [about my future] if I knew. A lot of things have been said about me recently.



"I spent some splendid months at Inter, and I would have liked to continue playing there, I’d like to return there but I am a Barcelona player now.



