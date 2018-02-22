In fact, as revealed by Calciomercato.com , Raiola is in talks with Roma for Justin Kluivert, Patrick Kluivert's son. The youngster is also a target of Liverpool and Man Utd, although it seems he could end up in the capital of Italy. As gathered by CM, the player has agreed on terms with Roma, although the Giallorossi will still have to negotiate with Ajax to land what potentially could be a €20m move.

Furthermore, Raiola is also working as an intermediary for Juventus to sign another Ajax player, namely Matthjis de Ligt. Tottenham and Barcelona are also monitoring the situation of the €50m-rated defender.

The Bianconeri have already opened talks with the Dutch club in their pursuit of the player, with Raiola standing firmly on their side.

It seems that the powerful agent, Mino Raiola, could act against the interest of Barcelona and Man Utd, working hard to bring two talents to Italy.