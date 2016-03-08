Real Madrid news: Florentino forgets Conte as Solari ready to sign new contract
13 November at 13:40Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is happy with how Santiago Solari is managing Real Madrid and is ready to offer him a contract extension until 2020, As reports.
Solari was named Real Madrid’s interim boss earlier this month after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.
Antonio Conte was tipped to become the Merengues’ boss but Florentino chose Solari instead. Conte, in fact, was not the players’ favorite pick and Florentino opted to make a choice that would not go against the Merengues’ dressing room.
According to the Spanish paper Solari is now set to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid after a great start in charge of the La Liga giants.
The Argentinean has managed four wins in four games with 15 goals scored and just two goals against. No other manager achieved as much in the opening four games in the history of the club.
Speaking to media yesterday, Antonio Conte revealed why he didn’t join Real Madrid and hit back at Sergio Ramos who vetoed his appointment as Real Madrid boss.
