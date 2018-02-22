Real Madrid are set to try and put a spanner in rivals Barcelona’s spokes once again.

According to Marca (via 101greatgoals), the Galacticos are also interested in signing Christian Eriksen.

Recently interviewed by Danish paper Fyens, the Dane dismissed the talk linking him to Barcelona (which had been brought to the fore by intermediary Bayram Tutumlu) as

Eriksen, who has netted 14 goals this season, would be the third Tottenham player to join the Galacticos after Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, the latter of whom netted an incredible brace in the recent Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Eriksen would replace Modric, who is close to turning 33 and has been linked to a move back to England, or even Serie A.

in case Antoine Griezmann doesn’t join. Sport claimed on Tuesday that the midfielder could be used in the middle three because Philippe Coutinho was being tested in the forward line, along with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.