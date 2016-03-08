Real Madrid to sack Lopetegui after El Clasico debacle; Conte expected to take over tomorrow

Real Madrid lost against Barcelona 1-5 several minutes ago and it seems that Julen Lopetegui is destined to be dismissed from his job after yet another disappointing display at the Nou Camp.During the live transmission of the match on DAZN the commentator of the clash between the two rivals said that Florentino Perez has already decided about the future of the Real Madrid bench.The Los Blancos president intends to sack Lopetegui today and replace the former Spain coach with Antonio Conte. The Italian, who lastly coached Chelsea and led Italy and Juventus before, could take over at the Santiago Bernabeu already tomorrow.Real Madrid sit 9th in the La Liga table and will look to bounce back from a negative period, with the process most likely taking place without the presence of Lopetegui, rather with the 49-year-old Conte at the helm, who is free to coach another team abroad, despite contractual disputes with Chelsea.