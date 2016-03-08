Report: agent of Man Utd target spotted in Milan as Real Madrid star ponders Inter move
02 August at 08:49Inter will sign another top midfielder this summer after Radja Nainggolan. The Belgian star has swapped Roma with the Nerazzurri but the club's director of football Piero Ausilio wants to give his coach Luciano Spalletti more depth in the middle of the park.
The likes of Arturo Vidal and Luka Modric are being eyed by the Serie A giants. The Chile International has agreed to join the Meazza hierarchy but the former Juventus star needs to sign a contract extension with Bayern before joining Inter on loan with option to buy. Vidal's contract with Bayern, in fact, expires in 2019.
Vidal has also been linked with a move to Manchester United but Inter are leading the race to sign the former Juve midfield star.
As for Modric, the Croat is contracted with Real Madrid until 2020 and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the 33-year-old wants to join Inter. The Nerazzurri can offer the Croatian a four-year-deal in order to spread his € 10 million-a-year salary.
The Merengues, however, may not be open to sell the player on loan with option to buy. Modric, who is enjoying his holidays in Italy (WATCH), will talk with Florentino Perez on the 8th of August, to see if there is any chance for him to imitate his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and move to Serie A.
