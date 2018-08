Inter will sign another top midfielder this summer after Radja Nainggolan. The Belgian star has swapped Roma with the Nerazzurri but the club's director of football Piero Ausilio wants to give his coach Luciano Spalletti more depth in the middle of the park.The likes of Arturo Vidal and Luka Modric are being eyed by the Serie A giants. The Chile International has agreed to join the Meazza hierarchy but the former Juventus star needs to sign a contract extension with Bayern before joining Inter on loan with option to buy. Vidal's contract with Bayern, in fact, expires in 2019.As for Modric, the Croat is contracted with Real Madrid until 2020 and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the 33-year-old wants to join Inter. The Nerazzurri can offer the Croatian a four-year-deal in order to spread his € 10 million-a-year salary.The Merengues, however, may not be open to sell the player on loan with option to buy. Modric, who is enjoying his holidays in Italy ( WATCH ),