Report: Chelsea and City join Psg and Man Utd in Buffon race
18 May at 10:45Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly joined Psg and Real Madrid in race to sign Gigi Buffon. According to Tuttosport, several Premier League clubs will make contact with the 40-year-old who announced his Juventus exit yesterday.
The Italian goalkeeper has already received a contract offer by Psg who have put on the table a two-year, € 8 million-a-year deal.
The Italian goalkeeper will take a final decision about his future at the beginning of next week and according to Tuttosport, Psg are not the only clubs interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper.
Tuttosport revealed yesterday that Buffon has also attracted the interest of Manchester United and today’s edition claims Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation of the 40-year-old.
Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that Buffon rejected a move to Liverpool last January when the Reds contacted him to offer him to move to Anfield in the 2018/19 campaign.
