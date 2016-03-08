Report: Nainggolan wants to reunite with Spalletti as Inter make opening bid
10 June at 10:15Inter have made their first official offer for Roma star Radja Nainggolan, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. According to the Italian paper Nainggolan has already told his club that he wants to reunite with his former boss Luciano Spalletti at Inter. The nerazzurrii, however, are only open to sign Nainggolan on a player-plus cash swap deal and Roma seem to have agreed to sell the player with this formula.
Inter are reported to have offered Roma the likes of Matias Vecino, Antonio Candreva and Joao Mario but Monchi is not quite convinced about adding these players in a swap deal. The giallorossi director of football would rather prefer to sign some prospects of Inter primavera team.
Pompetti, Bettealla and Pinamonti are being monitored by the giallorossi and Monchi wants one of them to be included in the deal.
Roma expect to receive a cash offer in the region of € 35 million plus one of these three prospects.
The player’s agent Alessandro Beltrami is also working on the deal. As Calciomercato.com confirmed a few weeks ago (read here) this could be the right summer for Nainggolan to join Inter.
