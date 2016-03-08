Revealed: the two reasons why Pogba could leave Manchester United in January

26 October at 13:16
Paul Pogba can leave Manchester United in January with Juventus tempted to make an offer to sign him, Tuttosport (via Ilbianconero) reports.

The Frenchman is struggling at the Old Trafford and his picture taken with Juan Cuadrado after the defeat against Juventus didn't make Manchester United fans any happy. Pogba, who played for Juventus from 2012 until 2016, is not on good terms with Mourinho and Special One's recent tactical change could further affect the Frenchman's performances at the Old Trafford.

Mourinho, in fact, has swapped Manchester United to a 4-2-3-1 formation that doesn't suit Pogba's qualities. In addition to that, the Red Devils' poor form in Europe and in the Premier League seem to have convinced Pogba that his future lies away from Manchester.

According to Tuttosport, the Red Devils could pounce on Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in case both Pogba and Alexis Sanchez leave the club in January or at the end of the season.

