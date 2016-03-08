Roma and Liverpool warned as starlet wants Ajax exit
27 July at 11:25Liverpool and Roma target David Neres wants to leave Ajax this summer and the Brazilian promise is reported to have already informed the club about his desire to pack his suitcase and move elsewhere before the end of the transfer window.
According to Dutch media, Ajax have agreed to sell the player bot only under their conditions, which means for no less than € 50 million. The contract of the Brazilian starlet expires in 2021 but his desire is it to leave the club before that date.
Neres, 21, is one of Roma’s target after that Malcom has agreed to join Barcelona instead of the Serie A giants.
The new signing of the La Liga giants explained his decision yesterday: “When I was given the chance to play for Barcelona I just took it. Playing for this club is a dream that I have since I was a child. I will play with some of the best players in the World. Messi is a legend, it’s going to be an amazing experience. I want to live my mark here just like other Brazilians did before me, especially Ronaldinho and Neymar.”
Roma, however, have several alternatives with the likes of Domenico Berardi, Christian Pulisic and Suso who have also been linked with joining the Olimpico hierarchy.
