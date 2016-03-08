Roma fans applaud Monchi after Alisson’s Liverpool move - video
19 July at 22:20Roma fans have praised their director of football Monchi who sealed the transfer of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson who has agreed to join Liverpool for € 75 million.
The Premier League giants will announce the signing of Alisson in the coming hours with the Brazilian who is going to become the World’s most expensive goalkeeper ever.
Roma trained at the ‘Tre Fontane’ today. The training session was open to fans and over 2 thousands Giallorossi fans watched Roma’s training from the stands.
When fans learnt from media that Alisson was going to become a new Liverpool player, fans applauded Monchi who had just entered the pitch.
Roma have also sold Radja Nainggolan signing the likes of Marcano, Cristante, Kluivert, Santon, Mirante, Coric, Pastore and Bianda.
Video courtesy of Il Messaggero:
