Sarri to Chelsea: Zola’s agent reveals shocking update
06 July at 15:45Gianfranco Zola is tipped to make return to Chelsea where he is expected to be included in Maurizio Sarri’s technical staff.
The agent of ’Magix Box’, however, has no good news for Chelsea fans who will see Antonio Conte begin the preseason trainings in charge of the team.
“Zola is out of Chelsea’s negotiations with Sarri”, Flavio Marrucco, agent of the former Italy star told CalcioNapoli24 Live.
“I’ve never talked to Chelsea about Zola’s role in Sarri’s technical staff and I can only say that the whole situation is very complicated. I’ve been reading for 20 days that Sarri to Chelsea is a done deal but as far as I know there are no new development on this front.”
Talks between Chelsea and Napoli have been put on hold. Sarri is under contract with the azzurri until 2020 and Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t want to release his manager for a fee lower than 8 million.
Previous reports in the UK claimed Sarri would have joined Chelsea for € 4 million but at the moment an agreement between the two clubs has been denied.
