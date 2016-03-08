Sensi's agent confirms the player will arrive at Inter HQ tomorrow
01 July at 19:30
Beppe Riso, the agent of Stefano Sensi, confirmed today that Sensi will arrive in Milan tomorrow.
After exiting the Nerazzurri HQ, Riso said, "If he arrives tonight? Yes, he visits tomorrow. I am very satisfied, when the boys make a leap in quality to these big clubs there is always pride. Him as a Politano? It will prove its worth ".
Riso was in Milan to resolve the final details relating to the contract that will be signed by his client after required medical examinations, set in the coming days. Sassuolo will receive 5 million for the loan, and a further €22 - 25 when Inter makes the deal permanent, as well as Inter’s young defender Marco Sala.
It has been a busy day for Inter after the official announcement of Diego Godin and Austrian fullback Valentino Lazaro, who today completed his medical examination, the Nerazzurri look set to complete their third deal of the summer.
