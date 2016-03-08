‘Sergio Ramos will have fun with Conte’

29 October at 10:00
Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos spoke about the possible appointment of Antonio Conte at Real Madrid yesterday.

The future of Julen Lopetegui is in serious doubt after the heavy 5-1 defeat against Barcelona in the Clasico yesterday and the Italian tactician is the leading candidate to take over at the Bernabeu.

“You have to gain respect, not impose it”, Ramos told media replying to questions about the possible arrival of Conte.

Former Inter and Real Madrid star Esteban Cambiasso commented Ramos’ words on Sky Sport: “I think the best players want to have the best managers. Ramos will have fun with Conte because the only thing that you want after taking five goals from Barcelona is a winner on the bench and both Conte and Ramos are winners.”

According to reports in Italy and Spain, Conte is expected to arrive in the Spanish capital today to replace Julen Lopetegui who will be sacked in the coming hours.
 

