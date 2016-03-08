Serie A matchday 1: here are all the scores of the day
19 August at 22:35Chievo-Juventus and Chievo-Inter opened the 2018/19 Serie A campaign yesterday and today more games of Italy’s top flight will be played with Torino and Roma who have already begun their season at the Stadio Grande Torino (FOLLOW THE GAME LIVE).
The only clubs that will not play the first game of the season are Sampdoria, Genoa, Fiorentina and AC Milan.
The Italian FA, in fact, decided to postpone the games of Genoa clubs after last week’s bridge collapse that left 42 people dead.
The other games of the day are Bologna-Spal, Empoli-Cagliari, Parma-Udinese and Sassuolo-Inter.
You can follow Sassuolo-Inter LIVE here.
