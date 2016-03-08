Milan have a lot on their plate right now,

Plenty of storylines are already forming in people’s minds as Rino Gattuso’s team prepares to visit Carlo Ancelotti’s: Carletto’s two Champions League titles with the Rossoneri as manager, not to mention the other brace he won as a player!

While the Coach claimed that he was

Gonzalo Higuain, for his part, will face a crowd which reacted with justifiable anger to his move to Juventus three summers ago.

But the Rossoneri have other concerns: La Repubblica write that the Elliott fund needs to find 7-8 sponsors to fill the vacant spots in Milan’s roster.

The club’s former Chinese owners failed in this respect, along with Marco Fassone: their vague promises of sponsorship never being kept, and resulting in some disappointing financial returns.

Speaking of those, Milan will also have to think about their upcoming meeting with UEFA to discuss their voluntary agreement.