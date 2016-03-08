Simone Verdi drops hint about Napoli move
06 June at 10:25Bologna star Simone Verdi has dropped a hint regarding a move to Napoli in the summer transfer window.
Verdi was close to joining Napoli in the winter transfer window, but it is likely that the forward joins the partenopei this summer. He appeared 34 times in the Serie A this summer for Bologna, scoring ten times and assisting ten times.
Corriere del Mezzogiorno report that Verdi is already set to move into the house that was once owned by former partenopei star Gonzalo Higuain, with a move to Napoli very imminent.
It is said that another Napoli star Emmanuele Giaccherini lived in the same house not long ago. It is believed that Verdi will sign a five-year deal at the club this summer and Carlo Ancelotti has played a role in convincing him to join the club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
