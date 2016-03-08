As revealed by IlBianconero.com , Juventus are ready to pounce on the midfielder this summer. The relationship between Chelsea and Juventus is very good, as things stand. The manner in which the transfer of Juan Cuadrado was carried out is a reason and Chelsea are likely to come back to the Old Lady to sign Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani this summer, at least try to do so.

Then, Juventus will try to land Kante, although they wouldn't be willing to offer as much as Chelsea want: €70m. PSG, on the other hand, are reportedly lining up a €100m bid for Kante. However, before being able to make such a financial sacrifice, PSG will have to manage who will be leaving and the main suspects are Javier Pastore, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler.

Therefore, Kante's future could be decided very soon, should PSG make a move, although Juventus remain in the race.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has been the subject of many rumors so far this summer, linking him with moves to Juventus and PSG. Here's what we know so far about the French midfielder's future.