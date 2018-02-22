Thiago Alcantara tells Rafinha why he should snub Barcelona return
25 May at 13:30Inter will probably fail to sign Rafinha on a permanent deal. The Brazilian midfielder joined the nerazzurri on loan with option to buy but the Serie A giants are not likely to match the player’s € 35 million fee as Luciano Spalletti confirmed yesterday.
Rafinha, however, would like to remain at Inter where he has gained some regular game time and his brother Thiago Alcantara has revealed why Rafinha should refuse to return to Barcelona and push for Inter stay
“Rafa is a very positive and happy person. A lot of his happiness depends on football. The more he plays the more he is satisfied. Regular game time was what he was looking for. He struggled to recover from his injury but when he did he proved to be a key player for Inter", Thiago told Mundo Deportivo.
“He must chose the best option for his future. If he is happy somewhere I see no reason to change.”
Go to comments