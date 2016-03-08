Today was a heated day on the World Cup front as France beat Argentina and Uruguay beat Portugal. This means that both Ronaldo and Messi have been sent home. Other than this, the transfer market definitely did everything in its power to keep us even more entertained. We’ve had a big day of multi-million rumours as it has been a heated day indeed.Without further ado, here is CalcioMercato.com’s top 10 news of the day, you can read the whole list in our gallery!Maurizio Sarri has been "close" to Chelsea for weeks now but it finally seems like a deal is on the verge of finally happening. According to the latest Italian reports as well as the Telegraph, it seems like Sarri will become Chelsea's boss this coming week.Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a 100 million euros offer to sign Juventus stars Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani. Maurizio Sarri looks set to take over at Chelsea this summer, with the club ready to part ways with Antonio ConteFor the rest of the list, read through our gallery!