With several reports being released throughout the day, here are Calciomercato.com's top ten news of the day.According to the latest Italian reports, it seems like Beppe Marotta and Paratici have their eyes on Man United's Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian who are both on expiring contracts. As their contracts are set to expire in 2019, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) reports that Inter and Juve both have interest in Martial and Darmian. It remains to be seen what United will want to do with them but it wouldn't be shocking if Matteo Darmian soon left the club. As for Anthony Martial, his future remains in the balance. More to come on the matter.Arsenal executive director Ivan Gazidis is close to joining AC Milan, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Gunners’ chiefs is the Rossoneri’s number one option to replace Marco Fassone who was sacked by the club after that Elliott took over from Yonghong Li.