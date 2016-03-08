It has been a busy day on the transfer market with some big news revealed so here is CalcioMercato.com’s top 10 news of the day. Official deals and exciting news, today has been a blast. Click on our gallery to see the full list and what the latest situations are.​Jorginho is set to become a Man City player as he will first return to Naples to say goodbye to some of his team-mates and the staff that is still working at the club. The Italian midfielder could be in Naples on the 3rd of July ahead of flying to England to undergo his medicals with Manchester City and put pen to paper on a € 4.5 million-a-year deal with the Citizens.The Ricketts family are in advanced negotiations with AC Milan as a deal is close to being complete. The Yonghong Li era already seems to be over as he is likely to sell off a majority stake of ACMilan. There should be much more news on the matter in the coming week...For the rest of the news, click on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.