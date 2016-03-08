Top news of the day: Manolas-Napoli done, de Ligt flirts with Juve

Kostas Manolas will be a new player of Napoli: the negotiations between the Partenopei and Roma are practically closed. Furthermore, not only the Greek defender will switch sides, but also Amadou Diawara. The agreement was reached in the last hours, as the Giallorossi finally opened to the idea of getting Diawara in return, though the players will be treated in two separate deals. Napoli will pay €34m for Manolas (plus €2m to the player), giving the defender €4.5m per year.

Matthijs De Ligt is very tempted by the offer from Juventus, and he seems closer to a move for each day that passes. To the Dutch news outlet vi.nl, the defender admitted that he dreamed of becoming like Ronaldo.

"We came to the conclusion that I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we played soccer in the garden. Especially during the period when he played at Manchester United. Even my first football shirt was his," he stated.

