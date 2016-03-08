Totti leaves Roma, press conference on Monday

15 June at 12:30
Francesco Totti is set to leave Roma and he will explain a reason for his decision in a press conference that will be held on Monday. Calciomercato.com revealed that the Giallorossi legend was thinking about leaving Roma in May and now he's taken his decision. Totti didn't take part to an operative meeting that Pallotta organized in London last week. 

The new manager Fonseca, the CEO Fienga, the commercial director Francesco Calvo and Franco Baldini traveled to the English capital but Totti didn't join them. "I don't know why he didn't show up", said Pallotta, who added: "I think he is an important part of our management, he was invited but he didn't show up".

Totti is not happy about some choices made by the club. He didn't like the farewell of Massara and the appointment of Petrachi. Fienga was the only one who tried to convince him to stay but a final decision has been taken. Totti will leave Roma and he will reveal all the reasons behind his choice on Monday.
 

