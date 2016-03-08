Transfer News: Paratici flies to London for talks, United make 'improved' De Ligt offer
23 May at 19:05The football season is coming to an end and with some team's fates already decided, clubs are starting to make moves on the transfer market, either to reinforce their teams with new players or appoint new managers or even directors to improve the work of the management. Follow all the latest transfer news of the day with Calciomercato.com.
12:45: Juventus sporting director flew to London amidst links with Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino, say Tuttomercatoweb.
11:00: Manchester United have made one final and 'improved' offer for Matthijs de Ligt, say Sport.
