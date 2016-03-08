Transfer news: Piatek in Milan today?
21 January at 15:40According to Milannews.it, Genoa star Krzysztof Piątek could already arrive in Milan today. The Poland striker is suspended for today's Marassi clash between the Grifone and AC Milan and it's possible that after the final whistle he will go to Milan's Westin Palace hotel waiting to undergo his medical tests with the Rossoneri.
Piatek was supposed to be in the stands of Marassi to watch the game but, at the moment, he hasn't shown up yet. According to Sky Sport, the player may not arrive at the stadium and wait the green light at home before leaving for Milan.
Genoa's general director Giorgio Perinetti has confirmed that he could meet AC Milan directors after today's match in Marassi (READ MORE).
The Poland striker will wear Red-and-Black for a fee close to € 35 million plus add-ons. His move to AC Milan will allow the Rossoneri to sell Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea.
