Tuchel reacts as Neymar meets Ronaldo in Turin

Neymar landed in Turin on Thursday (READ HERE) to meet his friend Douglas Costa and to shoot an ad for a Portuguese mobile company together with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Tuttosport, the video shoot location was a shed in Mirafiori, South Turin and there is no evidence that Neymar's trip to Turin was somehow linked with a possible transfer to Juventus.



Neymar joined Psg from Barcelona in 2017 for € 222 million and the club's president Al-Khelaifi doesn't want the Brazilian at any price. Neymar is also reported to have met his Brazil team-mate Douglas Costa.







When asked about Neymar's trip to Turin, Psg boss Tuchel said: "I know nothing about these things. I am the manager, not his father, nor a detective. He was training yesterday and he is training today".



Although Neymar's move to Juventus seems impossible, the Brazilian has recently dropped a hint that he could be leaving Psg at the end of the season. O'Ney revealed his desire to play together with Eden Hazard one day with the Chelsea star who is being strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.



