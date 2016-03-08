'Uefa won't punish Simeone for controversial goal celebration'

21 February at 10:45
Uefa won't punish Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone for his goal celebration against Juventus last night, according to Spanish journalist Pipi Estrada. "From what I've heard, Uefa isn't going to take action against Simeone for his reaction", Estrada said.

 
The Argentinean manager explained his goal celebration after the final whistle last night and Max Allegri did also discuss the reaction of his counterpart with Italian media.

 

