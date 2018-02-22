Unai Emery set to take over at Arsenal
21 May at 22:59Arsenal are set to appoint Unai Emery as their next manager, reports in England claim.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta was believed to be in pole position to take over at Arsenal after the departure of Arsene Wenger but talks between the Gunners and Emery have intensified during the last few hours and the former Psg coach is now the leading candidate to become the next Arsenal boss.
Massimiliano Allegri, one of Wenger’s potential replacements, met Juventus chiefs today and both parties confirmed their desire to remain together for next season without making any change to the manager’s contract.
Emery has left Psg a two-year spell under the Tour Eiffel. He won a domestic treble this season but the French side’s struggles in Europe have convinced Al-Khelafi to replace him with Thomas Tuchel.
Emery had offered his services to Napoli before being given the chance to coach Arsenal.
