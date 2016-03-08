Watch: the threatening tunnel Napoli, Liverpool and PSG will have to walk in UCL
18 September at 15:15The Marakana Stadium in Belgrade is known as one of the most threatening in Europe.
Napoli will be there tonight, while Liverpool and Paris will be in Belgrade for the other games of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Red Star Belgrade is the giants of Serbia, yet this is their first Champions League appearance in 26 years. Tonight it will be a historic night for the Serbian team but Naples will have to take the last 16 stages of the competition.
