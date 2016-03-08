Wenger confirms he is ready for managerial return amid Milan links
02 October at 12:30Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he is ‘ready’ for return to management amidst links with a role at Italian Serie A giants AC Milan.
The 69-year-old has been out of a managerial job ever since leaving the Gunners in the summer of 2018 after spending 22 seasons at the club.
Recently, Wenger has been linked with a managerial job at Milan where Marco Giampaolo is increasingly under pressure after the Rossoneri’s poor start to their league campaign where they have suffered four defeats in just six matches.
Wenger, while talking to the Mirror as cited by Calciomercato.com, has confirmed that he is ready to return to management and revealed that he is also exploring different roles in football management.
"After my farewell to Arsenal, I received several offers and I'm considering some,” said Wenger. “I think you will see me on the bench again, but I don't know when to be honest. I took a break as I was reluctant to throw myself away after working for so long. However, I can't live thinking that I will never return on the field. Maybe I could opt for a slightly different role. What I want certainly is to share as much as possible what I have learned.”
Wenger is being termed as one of the best manager in club football for the work he has done with the North London-based club from 1996 to 2018.
