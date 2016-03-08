Bundesliga star refuses to rule out summer move amid Liverpool and AC Milan links
02 June at 13:30
RB Leipzig's promising striker, Timo Werner, spoke to the newspaper Die Welt about his future, amid rumours linking him with Liverpool and AC Milan.
"I'm not yet an international player. My role models are Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Griezmann. If I want to become a great champion, I will probably have to play in a different club, I want to be honest in this sense.
"Naby Keita has not fully established himself with us, but he could become a top player at Liverpool. My future? I still have 4-5 years to learn in order to become a world-class player."
Werner's contract with RB Leipzig expires in June 2020, and his price tag is set at around €70m. Both Liverpool and AC Milan are very interested, although it will come down to AC Milan's situation with UEFA.
