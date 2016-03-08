Here are the top 3 stories of the day:

Today had been another active day in the world of football as it was the start of the Fifa World Cup (Russia beat Saudi Arabia by a 5-0 score line). It was also a pretty heated day in terms of transfer rumors. Here are our top 10 transfer news of the day right here on Calciomercato.com.1-West Ham are now inches away of Lazio's Felipe Anderson. According to Sky Sport, the Brazilian star should cost the EPL side 30 million euros plus 20% on a future re-sale.2-Daniele Rugani is on Chelsea's radar as sources close to Calciomercato.com have confirmed that the blues offered Juve 30 million euros for the youngster.3-Leicester are interested in Juve midfielder Stefano Sturaro but his agent put the brakes on a possible move. He said that the bianconeri have no intentions of letting him go...