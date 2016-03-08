West Ham close in on Serie A star, Chelsea €30m bid: top 10 news of the day
14 June at 21:10Today had been another active day in the world of football as it was the start of the Fifa World Cup (Russia beat Saudi Arabia by a 5-0 score line). It was also a pretty heated day in terms of transfer rumors. Here are our top 10 transfer news of the day right here on Calciomercato.com.
Here are the top 3 stories of the day:
1- West Ham close in on Lazio star :
West Ham are now inches away of Lazio's Felipe Anderson. According to Sky Sport, the Brazilian star should cost the EPL side 30 million euros plus 20% on a future re-sale.
2- Chelsea sumbit a 30 million euros bid:
Daniele Rugani is on Chelsea's radar as sources close to Calciomercato.com have confirmed that the blues offered Juve 30 million euros for the youngster.
3- Sturaro is on Leicester's radar but...:
Leicester are interested in Juve midfielder Stefano Sturaro but his agent put the brakes on a possible move. He said that the bianconeri have no intentions of letting him go...
Click on our gallery section to view our top 10 news of the day.
Go to comments