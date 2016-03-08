Why Real Madrid will find it tough to reach agreement with Conte
08 June at 09:40Sources close to CalcioMercato can reveal that it will be difficult for Real Madrid to reach a contract agreement with Antonio Conte this summer.
Conte joined Chelsea as the club's manager back in the summer of 2016. Despite a bad start to the campaign, the Blues won the Premier League in his debut season, pipping Tottenham Hotspur to it. This season, things have gone wrong for the Italian as Chelsea finished fifth and will contest in the Europa League next season.
A report from CalcioMercato states that while Real Madrid have made initial contact with Conte, striking a deal with the former Juventus boss will be tough because of the position that he is currently in.
Conte does not want to force his departure from Chelsea unless the club sack him, despite rumors of a possible successor doing the rounds.
Chelsea haven't received any offers for Conte yet and the Italian will not enter advanced talks with Chelsea till the time the Blues don't sack him. Conte wants to respect the contract that he has with the Premier League club and an agreement with Real seems difficult to reach, as things stand.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
