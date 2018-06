Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all monitoring the situation of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Lazio and Serbia midfielder who has emerged as one of the most exciting players in Serie A this season.Tipped to become the ‘next Pogba’ Milinkovic-Savic’s price-tag is more than € 100 million and, at least for now, no club has come any close to matching Lazio’s asking price.​Juventus are strongly interested in the talented midfielder and that’s why Beppe Marotta begun talks with Claudio Lotito yesterday ( read the details here ).​According to reports in Italy Juventus have offered € 80 million to sign the player but the fee offered by the Old Lady is yet not enough for Lazio. ​According to Tuttosport, however, Juventus are in pole position to sign the player as Turin is the favourite destination of Milinkovic-Savic who revealed yesterday when he will make a decision about his future. ​According to the Turin-based paper, SMS wants to join Juve rather than Man U or Real Madrid because his game time with the bianconeri would definitely be more elevated wearing the black-and-white shirt.