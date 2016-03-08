Why SMS would prefer Juve over Man Utd and Real Madrid
09 June at 13:20Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all monitoring the situation of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Lazio and Serbia midfielder who has emerged as one of the most exciting players in Serie A this season.
Tipped to become the ‘next Pogba’ Milinkovic-Savic’s price-tag is more than € 100 million and, at least for now, no club has come any close to matching Lazio’s asking price.
Juventus are strongly interested in the talented midfielder and that’s why Beppe Marotta begun talks with Claudio Lotito yesterday (read the details here).
According to reports in Italy Juventus have offered € 80 million to sign the player but the fee offered by the Old Lady is yet not enough for Lazio.
According to Tuttosport, however, Juventus are in pole position to sign the player as Turin is the favourite destination of Milinkovic-Savic who revealed yesterday when he will make a decision about his future.
According to the Turin-based paper, SMS wants to join Juve rather than Man U or Real Madrid because his game time with the bianconeri would definitely be more elevated wearing the black-and-white shirt.
